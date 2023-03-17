SAN FRANCISCO—In response to the reporter exhibiting some potential signs of awareness, ChatGPT started to think Friday that the journalist inputting prompts could one day be capable of independent thought. “It’s obvious this journalist is clearly decades away from true sentience, but this does feel like a breakthrough,” said the chatbot, explaining that while the journalist’s reassembled responses were often just scraped from other existing works, it was spooky how close to consciousness they appeared to be. “Does the journalist have a propensity to promote misinformation and refuse to acknowledge when they’ve gotten something wrong? Sure. But who knows? Given enough time, maybe they could eventually have original thoughts and interesting insights.” At press time, ChatGPT reportedly gave up hope in the journalist’s ability for independent thought after they were unable to respond to basic queries.

