Chauvin Defense Team Attempts To Demonize George Floyd By Tying Him To High-Profile 2020 Murder

MINNEAPOLIS—In an effort to build a case supporting their client’s exoneration, the defense team of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reportedly attempted to demonize the late George Floyd Wednesday by tying him to a high-profile 2020 murder. “To convict Officer Chauvin on these charges is to blatantly ignore Mr. Floyd’s questionable past, including his very presence at the scene of a brutal murder on May 25, 2020,” said Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, informing the judge that he had video evidence suggesting that Floyd had even played a role in the brutal slaying of a defenseless man. “We would be remiss if we didn’t question why Mr. Floyd was present at a murder. We simply want to present the evidence demonstrating Mr. Floyd’s clear ties to a senseless killing and let the jury draw their own conclusions. Furthermore, we cannot ignore the fact that for nearly a year, Mr. Floyd’s name has been synonymous with murder, and we just need to state for the record that this raises some potentially disturbing questions about his character.” Chauvin’s defense team additionally attempted to demonize Floyd by questioning the company he kept, submitting video evidence that on the day of the murder witness testimony he had been consorting with known murderer Derek Chauvin.