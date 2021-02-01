Cheech Marin Opens Art Museum

Cheech Marin, one half of the 1970s comedy duo Cheech & Chong, announced plans to open an art museum dedicated to Mexican American art and culture later this year. What do you think?

“I hope this doesn’t cause people to start conflating art with drug use.” Lance Greer, Bog Manager

“Yeah, well, people say they’re going to do a lot of things when they’re high.” Deb Cottini, Fission Expert