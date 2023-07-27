America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Cheese Wheels Filled With 18 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized At Texas Border

Customs officials intercepted a pickup truck transporting four large wheels of cheese from Mexico that were hiding 17.8 pounds of cocaine. What do you think?

“Yeah, I haven’t found a way to inconspicuously carry around four large cheese wheels either.”

Roy Mahoney, Systems Analyst

“There are plenty of legal pathways for cocaine trying to enter our country.”

Thomas Carlson, Pamphlet Editor

“Aw, man. I was gonna use that for my crack raclette.”

Edna Spence, Corporate Magician