Cherokee Chief Asks Jeep To Stop Using Tribe’s Name

The Cherokee Nation is calling on automaker Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name for two of its best-selling SUVs, as other companies and sports teams have already taken steps to remove racially and culturally inappropriate branding. What do you think?

“Sorry, but they’ve had centuries to trademark their civilization.” Fritz Bilsen, Alley Physician

“I’m sure the Choctaw nation would be happy to get such a great new branding opportunity.” Kevin Achane, Aura Photographer