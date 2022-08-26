OKLAHOMA CITY—After suffering a foot injury that will cost him the entire 2022-23 season, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren reportedly assured fans Friday that he’ll be back and perfectly healthy for nine games next year. “Missing my rookie year in this league isn’t what I wanted, but I want everyone to know that I’ll be back bigger and stronger for a week and half of games early in the 2023-24 season before getting hurt again,” said Holmgren, adding that he would spend the next year focusing on getting better so he can help his team for a few games next November before getting injured and focusing on getting better again. “I’m going to do everything in my power to get healthy and make it back to the court, where I’ll most likely get hurt again, unless I get hurt in the locker room before I can make it back to the court. Injuries happen, but at this point I’ve already got my mind trained on being healthy for the 25 or so games I’ll be able to play in the 2024-25 season while dealing with multiple nagging foot and back ailments before the team shuts me down for the season, at which point I’ll look forward to giving my all for whatever team the Thunder trades me to after the front office gives up on me.” Holmgren also assured fans that he plans on being one of the NBA’s biggest-ever “what-if” stories by the time he retires after nine injury-plagued seasons on four teams.

