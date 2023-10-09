Chicago Approves Building Permit To Convert Affordable Housing Tower Into Single-Family Home

CHICAGO—In a move that remained controversial among residents of the surrounding neighborhood, Chicago city officials approved a building permit Monday that would allow the conversion of a publicly funded affordable housing tower into a single-family home. “This 25-story single-family residence will address a dire need for permanent shelter among one local family of four,” said luxury real estate developer Brant Gellar, detailing plans to knock out the majority of walls from all 220 units in one of the Northwest Side’s only public housing developments in order to better serve the dwelling needs of the La Pierre–Richardson family, who have already paid cash to purchase the building outright. “For concerned locals, rest assured this project will dramatically raise property values in the area once we evict all the current occupants and they begin to frantically compete for a place to live nearby. Plus, what was once nothing more than an eyesore will now be covered in brand-new siding of neutral millennial gray.” At press time, the house was reportedly back on the market for $600 million after the family decided they’d rather live in the suburbs.