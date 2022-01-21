CHICAGO—Using the rendered animal fat to limit the impact of winter weather, Chicago city workers reportedly cleared ice Friday by pouring hot beef drippings onto roads. “In order to ensure residents can safely commute around the city, we are working around the clock to clear streets of ice and snow by coating them with piping hot beef grease,” said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard, explaining that if the beef drippings were not sufficient, the city was prepared to throw down additional hot sport peppers and celery salt. “We are experiencing substantial ice accumulation, so we are boiling as much beef fat as we can to keep up with the demand. We have already gone through thousands of gallons of beef drippings in order to make roads navigable during snowstorms.” At press time, reports confirmed Chicago traffic came to a standstill after hundreds of vehicles became trapped in a 6-inch-thick layer of congealed beef tallow.

