The Chicago Police Department is lowering hiring standards for new recruits by dropping the college credit requirement for some candidates, as the agency continues to face staffing shortages related to Covid as well as a local and national reckoning with policing. What do you think?

“Do I need to have a history of assault, or can I learn that on the job?” Lauren Rao, Unemployed

“You’d think carnage with impunity would be enough of a draw.” Mark Hilden, Experimental Dentist