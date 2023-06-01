ATLANTA—Urging customers to eat the book cover to cover, a new diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative introduced Thursday by fast food chain Chick-fil-A replaced all chicken with copies of How To Be An Anti-Racist. “In an effort to elevate historically marginalized voices in our country, we have swapped out our famous fried chicken fillets for copies of Ibram X. Kendi’s seminal book How To Be An Anti-Racist,” said CEO Andrew Cathy, emphasizing that the nonfiction bestseller that mixes elements of social commentary with memoir to shine a light on the state of race in modern America would still be soaked in the restaurant’s signature pickle brine, seasoned to perfection, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil, and served on a toasted, buttered bun for that same great taste. “We understand how it was problematic to use only white-meat chicken in our products, and for that we are sorry. But with this new menu item, we are challenging the traditional ideas of what it means to be a sandwich in this country.” At press time, Chick-fil-A was criticized as “woke” after following up the sandwich’s release with White Fragility nuggets, which are served with a Ta-Nehisi Coates–inspired Between The Polynesian Sauce And Me.