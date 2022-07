A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hendersonville, NC is facing backlash after posting an offer on Facebook for volunteers to work the drive-thru in exchange for free food instead of pay. What do you think?

“I’ve always pref erred the labor law violations at Popeye’s.” Ana Burch, Self-Enrichment Specialist

“I’d do it for only three entrées, but I guess I’m just a hard worker.” Newt Alvarez, Unemployed