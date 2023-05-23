Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant, located in a mall in Atlanta, GA, has closed after more than half a century in business. What do you think?
“And nearly all those years desegregated, too!”
Caroline Beeghley, Grievance Creator
“No doubt some massive fast food chain came along and put them out of business.”
Owen Jahlon, Unemployed
“A good reminder that no chicken sandwich can bring you eternal life.”
Wes Lankford, Zipper Inspector