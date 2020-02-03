Chiefs Win Super Bowl

With the Lombardi Trophy on the line at Hard Rock Stadium, millions across the world gathered to watch the Chiefs claim victory at Super Bowl LIV while enjoying snacks, commercials, and the company of friends. What do you think?

“Just goes to show you what you can achieve if you score more points than the other team.” Max McCullough • Systems Analyst

“It was an insane fourth quarter! I ate so much!” Charley Mcclure • Motivational Speaker

