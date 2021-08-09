BELLEVUE, WA—Impressed by the complexity and intensity of the conversation between her parents and their friends, local child Ava Hartley, listening in on a dinner party, wished she were grown up enough to follow the adult discussion of Loki, sources confirmed Monday. “Wow, everything they’re saying about that superhero television show is so grown-up and sophisticated,” said the 7-year-old, who was astonished at the maturity and thoughtfulness of the individuals in their mid-30s and early 40s discussing the subtleties of the Disney+ show about Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief. “I was sort of able to follow at the beginning because I recognized names of the Avengers, but then they started using really grown-up words like ‘Time Variance Authority’ and ‘multiverse.’ One of my parents’ friends was getting really angry about something to do with a thing called the ‘Tesseract’ and whether the show ruined key character arcs, so I know whatever he was saying must be really important. I’ve got a lot to learn, but I hope when I’m their age I’ll sound just as smart and worldly as they do.” At press time, the child listening in on the dinner party had brought the conversation to a mumbling halt after she asked why her parents never mentioned the evil supervillain Russia plotting to destroy America anymore.

