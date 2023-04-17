Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

Opinion

Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

With Republicans critical of recent bills enforcing minimum age requirements for marriage, the Onion asked conservatives to explain why child marriage should be legal and this is what they said.

Lionel Fowler, Mechanic

Lionel Fowler, Mechanic

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“How the hell else am I supposed to find a wife?”

Beatrice McDay, Homemaker

Beatrice McDay, Homemaker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Being a child bride was great! I’m 28 now and I’ve never had to make a single decision in my life!”

Norm Franklin, Principal

Norm Franklin, Principal

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Most of the girls I meet are at work.”

Addison Burrell, Data Scientist

Addison Burrell, Data Scientist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Helping my wife deal with her first period is one of my proudest moments as a husband.”

Rachel Cranston, Sports Psychologist

Rachel Cranston, Sports Psychologist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“I peaked socially, physically, and mentally as a child. Why should people have to wait beyond that to marry?”

Stephen Brown, Lobbyist

Stephen Brown, Lobbyist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Outside of banning contraception, marriage is one of the best ways to control women. It just doesn’t make sense that we wouldn’t extend that to the most vulnerable female population out there.”

Barry Fitzgerald, Sales Manager

Barry Fitzgerald, Sales Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Love is love.”

Archibald Cuthbert, Baron

Archibald Cuthbert, Baron

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“How else am I to acquire more land, a better title, and higher social status?”

Dean Lowe, Small Business Owner

Dean Lowe, Small Business Owner

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“The best person to protect a child from groomers is her husband.”

Benny Lopez, Teacher

Benny Lopez, Teacher

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“I need to make an honest woman out of the 11-year-old I got pregnant.”

Kendra Melby, Wedding Planner

Kendra Melby, Wedding Planner

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“I have a lot of great ideas for a sophisticated playground wedding.”

Grant Croucher, Pipe Fitter

Grant Croucher, Pipe Fitter

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“If Mary married Joseph when she was a child, then why can’t I buy the 12-year-old next door for $900?”

Randall Simms, Computer Programmer

Randall Simms, Computer Programmer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“They love shiny objects. Just make sure they don’t swallow their rings.”

Pete O’Harris, Stock Broker

Pete O’Harris, Stock Broker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Look, it’s either we marry children or get to keep collecting and prominently displaying Nazi memorabilia. Liberals need to make a choice.”

Tanner Boudrey, Unemployed

Tanner Boudrey, Unemployed

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Only loose women get a period.”

Morgan Henley, 4-Year-Old

Morgan Henley, 4-Year-Old

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“I wanna marry my mom and I’m never going to feel different!”

Theo Greene, Gamer

Theo Greene, Gamer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“I always wanted to marry a gun, but if I can’t, a child is the next best thing.”

Matt Gaetz, Congressman

Matt Gaetz, Congressman

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“Well, I’ve recently started seeing someone.”

Craig Dorsey, Lighting Specialist

Craig Dorsey, Lighting Specialist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Child Marriage Should Be Legal

“I’m going to molest them anyway. Might as well give them a party at least.”

