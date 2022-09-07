DALLAS—Scolding their child for not finishing his food, parents Debra and Mark Lynes reportedly forbade their 8-year-old son, Kevin, from leaving the dinner table Wednesday until he had finished the 72-ounce porterhouse steak on his plate. “You only have 15 minutes left, and you’re not even halfway done,” said Debra Lynes, who reminded her son that if he failed the one-hour porterhouse challenge, he wouldn’t get the special “I Ate It All” T-shirt and would have to go straight to his room. “Eat up, mister. Just a few dozen more big bites. If you want to get your picture on the wall and go outside to play with your friends, you’ll have to clean your plate first. That’s a perfectly good piece of meat, and I won’t have it be wasted. There are kids in this world who never get a chance to savor every last morsel of a well-marbled, dry-aged, four-and-a-half-pound steak.” At press time, Mark Lynes added that unless the boy hurried up, he would not be allowed to eat his 16-inch skillet brownie and ice cream for dessert.