NEW YORK—While expressing appreciation for the last-minute averting of his demise, local 9-year-old Liam Richter told reporters Wednesday that despite being saved from the train tracks by an angel, he was he was still kind of disappointed it wasn’t Spider-Man. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad I didn’t get hit by the train, but for a second there I really thought it was Spider-Man saving me instead of some archangel named Gabriel,” said Richter, who said that he had even asked the angel whether he could shoot webs or knew Iron Man, but received no response from the divine emissary, let alone a wisecrack about taking down Doc Ock. “The celestial trumpet and light penetrating the clouds were a kinda cool, I guess. But at the end of the day, he wasn’t in any of the Marvel movies, so I’ll probably just keep quiet when my friends ask about it.” At press time, Richter noted that his favorite part had probably been seeing God’s Kingdom of Heaven, although ev en that didn’t hold a candle to the Spider-Verse.

