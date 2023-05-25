BILLINGS, MT—With tears in their eyes as they gazed at the room, local childless couple Harrison and Kylie Neubauer reportedly watched an empty crib Wednesday from the doorway. “Look at it. It’s so peaceful,” said Kylie Neubauer, who came rushing to the room after hearing the most adorable radio silence on the baby monitor. “What an angel. Not even making a peep. Mommy and Daddy love you, yes, they do. Yes, they do! Hush little bed frame, don’t say a word…” At press time, the Neubauers were distraught after losing the crib to a congenital wood defect.

