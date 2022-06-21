Twelve elementary school children in Juneau, AK drank floor sealant they thought was milk after it was served to students at a summer care program, the chemical revealed to have been stored in a food warehouse by mistake. What do you think?

“I’d hate to be the poor guy who put milk all over his floor.” Kelsey Canning, Billboard Designer

“If kids have certain dietary restrictions parents should let teachers know during drop off or pick up times.” Ben Panesar, Showroom Model

“Just feed them a bunch of floors, it’ll balance out.” Andy Lopez, Systems Analyst