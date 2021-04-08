Chile Distributes Faulty Birth Control Pills

Chile’s government distributed, and quietly recalled, 276,890 potentially flawed packets of birth control pills in 2020, resulting in at least 170 women believing they got pregnant because of the error. What do you think?

“I just hope Chile does the responsible thing here.” Isaac Barnes • Unemployed

Advertisement

“Well, birth control is only 99% effective with a 1% chance of government fuck-up.” Dave Campbell • Ice Skate Sharpener