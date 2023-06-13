JACKSONVILLE, FL—Saying in deliberations that either outcome was fine with him, notably chill juror Ron Howley reportedly told the rest of a local jury Tuesday that he was good with whatever the group wanted to do for the verdict. “Guilty, innocent, I’m down for whatever,” said Howley, who told the other 11 jurors he was leaning toward the idea of the defendant being innocent on the three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, but he wasn’t really married to the idea. “Yeah, I could totally see him going to prison for the rest of his life. Or walking out of the courtroom scot-free. I’m cool with recommending a sentence of death, too, if you guys are up for that. I honestly don’t have a preference.” Howley went on to state that he was also fine with just ordering takeout to the jury room, watching a movie, and dealing with all the trial stuff in the morning.