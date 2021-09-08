China has banned “effeminate” men on TV and ordered broadcasters to promote more “masculine” role models as part of a broader Communist Party campaign to tighten controls over society and enforce official morality. What do you think?

“Not even when being effeminate constantly makes them the butt of the joke?” Suraj Bowler, Mood Assessor

Advertisement

“I’m glad I live in a country that trusts the free market to keep wimps off TV.” Christine Witley, Funeral Photographer