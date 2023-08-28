Japan has begun releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, a process expected to take 30 years to complete, prompting China to immediately ban all seafood from the country. What do you think?

“But the radioactiv ity adds s uch a nice umami undertone.” Zoe LaForge, Computer Assistant

“Meanwhile, I’ll eat anything to keep our trade relationship alive.” Tim Gianelli, Systems Analyst

Advertisement