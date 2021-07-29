New satellite images indicate that China is digging a field of missile silos 1,200 miles west of Beijing, signifying a potentially vast expansion of the country’s nuclear arsenal. What do you think?
“It was only a matter of time before they developed silo technology.”
Rohit Mandalapu, Waterfowl Tracker
“They can’t bomb us. We owe them too much money.”
Gabrielle Mendoza, Systems Analyst
“I think it’s nice that China is giving their missiles a good home.”
Vincent Baxendale, Figurine Curator