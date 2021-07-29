New satellite images indicate that China is digging a field of missile silos 1,200 miles west of Beijing, signifying a potentially vast expansion of the country’s nuclear arsenal. What do you think?

“It was only a matter of time before they developed silo technology.” Rohit Mandalapu, Waterfowl Tracker

“They can’t bomb us. We owe them too much money.” Gabrielle Mendoza, Systems Analyst