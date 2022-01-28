Tencent, a popular Chinese streaming platform, has released a version of Fight Club that replaces the scene in which buildings are blown up as part of a plan to destroy consumerism with a caption telling audiences that authorities showed up just in time to save the day. What do you think?

“But the Pixies still play, right?” Javier Farwell, Scratching Post Installer

“I have enough trouble remembering whether or not I’m still supposed to like the original version of Fight Club.” Fern Poveda, Search Party Organizer