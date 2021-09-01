China has set its harshest restriction on the gaming industry to date, banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, citing concerns that technology companies may have an outsized influence on society. What do you think?

“Then who’s going to raise my kids?” Caroline Orr, Radio Dismantler

“Guess who just moved up a few hundred thousand spots on the Honor Of Kings leaderboard?” Miguel King, Animal Orthodontist