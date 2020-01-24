America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

China Locks Down 6 Cities To Combat Coronavirus

SEE MORE: Opinion

In an effort to combat the spread of a virus that has already been detected in more than 500 citizens, the Chinese government has locked down transportation in or out of six coronavirus-infected cities, including Wuhan, Hubei’s capital of 11 million people where the virus first emerged. What do you think?

“That’s a shame. Traveling is my favorite thing to do when I’m sick.”

Chris Parkinson • Book Packager

“I hope to God none of those cities are in the U.S.”

Kamil Middleton • Layman Translator

Advertisement

“This never would’ve happened under the Xia Dynasty.”

Ishmael O’Doherty • Roach Fumigator

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Doomsday Clock Set To 100 Seconds To Midnight

Judge Denies Dismissal Of Lewdness Charges For Woman Found Topless In Own Home

U.S. Joins One Trillion Tree Pledge