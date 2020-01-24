China Locks Down 6 Cities To Combat Coronavirus

In an effort to combat the spread of a virus that has already been detected in more than 500 citizens, the Chinese government has locked down transportation in or out of six coronavirus-infected cities, including Wuhan, Hubei’s capital of 11 million people where the virus first emerged. What do you think?

“That’s a shame. Traveling is my favorite thing to do when I’m sick.” Chris Parkinson • Book Packager

“I hope to God none of those cities are in the U.S.” Kamil Middleton • Layman Translator

