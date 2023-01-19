America's Finest News Source.
China’s Population Drops For First Time In Decades

China has recorded its first population decline since the late 1950s, the result of restrictive population planning measures that could stifle growth in the world’s second largest economy for decades. What do you think?

“Hopefully this means a future where backbreaking sweatshop labor returns to the U.S.”

Charles Rodriguez, Daycare Auditor

“I hope they use the extra space for something cool like a pool table.”

Dan Ahari, Unemployed

“I’m glad I live in America where people are forced to have children they don’t want.”

Melanie Stanowsky, Systems Analyst

