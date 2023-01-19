China’s Population Drops For First Time In Decades

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

China has recorded its first population decline since the late 1950s, the result of restrictive population planning measures that could stifle growth in the world’s second largest economy for decades. What do you think?

“Hopefully this me ans a future where backbreaking sweatshop labor returns to the U.S.” Charles Rodriguez, Daycare Auditor

“I hope they use the extra space for something cool like a pool table.” Dan Ahari, Unemployed