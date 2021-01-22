China has imposed sanctions on 28 members of the Trump administration, including Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon, John Bolton, and Alex Azar, banning the former officials from entering mainland China or doing business in the country. What do you think?

“And getting sanctioned is something you don’t want to have happened to you, correct?” Amelia Rhines, Ham- Devilling Expert

“If China wants to deny itself the vast cultural benefits of a Steve Bannon visit, that’s on them.” Forrest Molinari, High-End Pickpocket