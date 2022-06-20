Scientists in China have claimed that the country’s enormous “Sky Eye” telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization in a recently posted and subsequently deleted report. What do you think?

“It’s sad that extraterrestrials are so unconcerned with China’s human rights record.” Kevin Sharpe, Freelance Politician

“Yes, but we’ve had footage of Bigfoot for much longer.” Bobby Mull, Unemployed

“They better not have been talking shit about us.” Kaia O’Brien, Buffet Organizer