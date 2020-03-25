China Will Lift Lockdown On Wuhan April 8th

The Chinese government announced that in two weeks it will end the mandatory lockdown on the city of Wuhan nearly 80 days after it began, citing a significant slowdown of coronavirus infections in the country. What do you think?
“Trump should lift our lockdowns a week earlier to remind the Chinese government who’s in charge.”
Ron Spradlin • Cherry Pitter
“I’m sure residents are looking forward to being legally required to put all this behind them.”
Linda Cantero • Biking Instructor
“Now the government can divert its full attention to quashing protests.”
Louie Villard • Ship Co-Captain