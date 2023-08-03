America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Chinese Zoo Denies Bears Are People In Costume

A zoo in China is denying accusations that its bears are people dressed in costume after photos of one of their Malyasian Sun Bears standing on its hind legs went viral for looking suspiciously similar to a man in a bear suit. What do you think?

“Maybe that also explains why so many of the aquarium fish drowned.”

Logan Reeves, Amateur Traveler

“I really thought we were past this kind of public body shaming.”

Carlos Hettena, Unemployed

“Is it possible that they are bears in bear costumes?”

Oscar Berkley, Falafel Cart Cook