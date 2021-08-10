Officials have closed areas around Lake Tahoe after discovering chipmunks infected with Bubonic plague, a disease that killed 25 million people in the 14th century pandemic but is now treatable with antibiotics. What do you think?
“Relax, a little 14th-century infectious disease is good for your immune system.”
Mark Lanning, Cartwheel Judge
“Clearly, this is just another 14th-century conspiracy created by the Edward III regime to control us.”
Fiona Harker, Ankle Specialist
“Everybody loves a good comeback story.”
Andre Chou, Personal Cheerleader