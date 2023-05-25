Researchers examining the Great Barrier Reef have discovered the coral is infested with a bacteria closely related to chlamydia, which scientists say could help them understand the coral microbiome and its potential impact on coral reef health. What do you think?

“See? Everyo ne has it.” Marc Hassett, Haggling Coach

“Great, now I gotta text all the other underwater ecosystems I also swam in.” Liliana Kuipers, Request Denier

