American Voices

Chris Christie Calls Trump’s Legal Team A ‘National Embarrassment’

Vol 56 Issue 47Opinion

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Sunday that Trump should concede the election as his lawyers have failed to provide any evidence of fraud and that their conduct “has been a national embarrassment.” What do you think?

“Being a constant embarrassment is a big part of Trump’s charm.”

Adam Kline • Unemployed

“I don’t know, I think people from all over the world can feel embarrassed about this.”

Juliet Wallis • Storm Analyst

“You know, I once made it to regional embarrassments.”

Raul Abalos • Wood Shaver

