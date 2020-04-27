America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Chris Matthews Admits To Inappropriate Behavior During MSNBC Career

Vol 56 Issue 17OpinionChris MatthewsMSNBC

In his first public statement since abruptly retiring earlier this year, former Hardball host Chris Matthews admitted it was inappropriate to comment on guest Laura Bassett’s appearance while backstage during a taping and that he found her complaint both credible and “highly justified.” What do you think?

“Admitting your mistakes is the hardest ball there is.”

Annie Nardini • Sword Swallower

“Since we’re all being honest here, I admit that I’ve said some unprofessional things about Chris Matthews.”

Simon Coedel • Peace Talks Organizer

“This is going to ruin Hardball reruns for me.”

Brock Sandoval • Water Boiler

