In his first public statement since abruptly retiring earlier this year, former Hardball host Chris Matthews admitted it was inappropriate to comment on guest Laura Bassett’s appearance while backstage during a taping and that he found her complaint both credible and “highly justified.” What do you think?

“Admittin g your mistakes is the hardest ball there is.” Annie Nardini • Sword Swallower

“Since we’re all being honest here, I admit that I’ve said some unprofessional things about Chris Matthews.” Simon Coedel • Peace Talks Organizer

“This is going to ruin Hardball reruns for me.” Brock Sandoval • Water Boiler