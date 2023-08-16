Christians Explain Why Jesus Was Too Liberal

According to Christian leaders, many evangelicals have begun to reject Jesus’s teachings because they sound too similar to liberal talking points. The Onion asked Christians why the Son of God comes off as “weak” and leftist, and this is what they said.
Justin Fielder, Food Critic
“He fed 5,000 hungry people with five loaves and two fish when he could have easily just called the police and had them all tear gassed.”
Pam Burlson, Marriage Counselor
“That left-wing zealot cured the sick and didn’t even set up a years-long payment plan that destroys their credit.”
Malcolm Plimpt, Budget Analyst
“Dying for other peoples’ sins is total beta behavior.”
Lenny Kolyako, CEO
“He told his followers to leave everything behind and follow him, with no regard for its effect on local small business owners.”
Lonny Maddox, Barber
“He could’ve just as easily preached the Bible with a marine cut.”
Barbara Collins, Counselor
“To be fair, how could Jesus not turn out to be a raging liberal with a conservative dad like that?”
Tucker Carlson, Pundit
“He’s too cowardly to come on my show and debate me.”
Marisa Bautista, Homemaker
“He was arrested. I don’t listen to the teachings of criminals.”
Marty Brooks, Bartender
“He could’ve been a lot more vocal about his objections to critical race theory.”
Dana Harrington, Data Scientist
“Holy or not, bread isn’t allowed on the carnivore diet.”
Ginny Ruggeiro, Homemaker
“I’d prefer if he’d covered himself up a bit more up on that cross.”
Telly Freystone, Bus Driver
“He came to me once in a dream and he was wearing a ‘Notorious RBG’ T-shirt.”
Nancy Fielding, Nurse
“He wasn’t a veteran, that’s for damn sure.”
George Delgado, Pilot
“He went to Sarah Lawrence.”
Susan Byrne, Cashier
“You shouldn’t be multiplying fish when the hungry are probably just selling them for meth.”
Hellen Beard, School Teacher
“Dying for the sins of humanity doesn’t teach personal responsibility.”
Vic Huntsman, Attorney
“Only a libtard sees a blind beggar and doesn’t call the cops.”