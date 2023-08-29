Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

Opinion

Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

Many public schools across the United States violate religious freedom laws by leading children in prayer and hanging the Ten Commandments in classrooms. The Onion asked Christians why they push Christianity in public schools, and this is what they said.

Beth Hughes, Office Assistant

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“We have to ensure their souls are saved before the next school shooting.”

Isaac Gomez, Chef

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Just seems like common-sense theocratic fascism to me.”

Russell Hoffmann, Pastor

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Education really interferes with my messaging.”

Sharon Neveret, Marketer

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“How are our kids going to survive in the job market if they don’t know who Lucius of Cyrene is?”

Jessica Loefler, Botanist

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“If they don’t learn Christianity in school, they’re just going to learn it on the streets.”

Tim Godoux, Gardener

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Like Christ from on high uttered unto his disciples: Convert that teen, stack that green.”

Grace Langolin, Personal Trainer

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Every time someone types 80,085 into a calculator to spell ‘boobs,’ the devil is at work. Christ’s soldiers must be there to answer him.”

Father Brennan, Priest

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“We’re always looking for new kids to molest.”

Heidi King, Attorney

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“I can’t bear the thought of my child graduating with an accurate understanding of science and history.”

Teresa Myers, Homemaker

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“I got married at 24. My husband works all day and doesn’t talk to me. I’m not allowed to have a job. I’m annoying about this issue just to prove I exist.”

Eleanor Furbish, Bookkeeper

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“America was founded on forcing children to believe weird things.”

​Chris Stanley, Carpenter

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Without Christianity in schools, education would just run wild.”

Vicki Ramos, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Kids don’t have a right to separation of church and state till they’re 18.”

Stephanie Williams, Bartender

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“Most public school’s textbooks are several decades old, so what’s the harm from teaching a book from several thousand years ago?”

Lucille Phillips, Paralegal

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“The Bible doesn’t teach any of that woke, historical nonsense like ‘slavery was bad.’”

Suzanne Washburn, Cosmetologist

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“I would homeschool my son, to educate him in the teachings of Jesus Christ, but alas, he hates my fucking guts.”

Tony Piper, Glassblower

Image for article titled Christians Explain Why They Push Christianity In Public Schools

“It’s harder to brainwash them once they’re older.”

