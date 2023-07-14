Chuck Schumer Calls For Investigation Into Logan Paul Energy Drink

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is asking the FDA to investigate YouTube influencer Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink over concerns that the drink’s high levels of caffeine could be harmful to children. What do you think?
“What else is my 9-year-old supposed to drink while he vapes?”
Gabby McCole, Papier-Mâché Artist
Watch
World Fact: Did You Know?
Share
“Sounds like someone has stock in a less popular energy drink”
Peter Hauser, Executive Therapist
Advertisement
“But then the children will fall asleep during their shifts at the slaughterhouse.”
Sean Gilpatrick, Farm Supervisor