Chuck Schumer Calls For Investigation Into Logan Paul Energy Drink

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is asking the FDA to investigate YouTube influencer Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink over concerns that the drink’s high levels of caffeine could be harmful to children. What do you think?

“What else is my 9-year-old supposed to drink while he vapes?” Gabby McCole, Papier-Mâché Artist

“Sounds like someone has stock in a less popular energy drink” Peter Hauser, Executive Therapist

