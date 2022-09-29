The CIA launched its own podcast, “The Langley Files,” with the agency saying it wants to step out from the shadows to “demystify” its spy work and boost recruitment. What do you think?

“I’m listening to too m uch state-sponsored media to start a new one right now.” Gustavo Ambroziak, Livestock Auctioneer

“I doubt it will be that good but I’ll listen to the Paul F. Tompkins episode to see.” Fabian Daguio, Unemployed