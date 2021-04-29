‘Citizen Kane’ Falls Below ‘Paddington 2’ On Rotten Tomatoes

Citizen Kane, often cited as the greatest movie of all time, lost its perfect score on film review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes after a negative 80-year-old critique demoted it below movies like Paddington 2 and The Terminator. What do you think?
“Those Paddington movies were always a thinly veiled attempt at unseating Citizen Kane.”
Chanda Young • Mutt Breeder
Advertisement
“A downfall worthy of Charles Foster Kane himself.”
Willie Howard • Freelance Jurist
“After this, I doubt Orson Welles will ever direct again.”
Glen Herrera • Systems Analyst