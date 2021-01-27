America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Citizens Pay $55 Million Each To Be Part Of Commercial Space Crew Visiting ISS

The privately funded aerospace company Axiom announced their first commercial crew to visit the International Space Station will include three citizens, who each paid $55 million to be part of the eight day visit. What do you think?

“That sounds like a lot, but when you break it down, it’s only, like, $7 million a day.”

Sandra Morris, Heatwave Forecaster

“Yuck, who’d wanna visit the ISS during the height of space tourist season?”

Phil Czarnowski, Fashion Consultant

“I’ve heard if you launch on a Tuesday, it’s more like $40 million.”

Hal Quist, Volunteer Logger

Share This Story

Get our newsletter