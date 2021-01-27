Citizens Pay $55 Million Each To Be Part Of Commercial Space Crew Visiting ISS

The privately funded aerospace company Axiom announced their first commercial crew to visit the International Space Station will include three citizens, who each paid $55 million to be part of the eight day visit. What do you think?

“That sounds like a lot, but when you break it down, it’s only, like, $7 million a day.” Sandra Morris, Heatwave Forecaster

“Yuck, who’d wanna visit the ISS during the height of space tourist season?” Phil Czarnowski, Fashion Consultant