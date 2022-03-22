Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington where he is being treated for an infection. Court officials said he plans to still take part in cases despite missing oral arguments. What do you think?
“The founders did intend for Americans to die from easily preventable disease.”
Scott Renton, Bowling Coach
“I hope the flu pulls through.”
Andrew Muñoz, Junior Linguist
“Societal regression doesn’t take sick days.”
Debbie Ellis, Commercial Landlord