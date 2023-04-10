America's Finest News Source.
Clarence Thomas Secretly Accepted Luxury Trips From Major GOP Donor

A recent ProPublica investigation revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, have gone on several luxury trips involving subsidized travel and stays at properties owned by a GOP megadonor. What do you think?

“Well, he just lost my vote for reelection.”

Michael Deweerth, Unemployed

“Hey, I thought taxpayers were supposed to foot the bill, not rich people.”

Todd Hockett, Amateur Symbologist

“I’ll trade him a weekend at my Myrtle Beach timeshare in exchange for legalizing abortion.”

Dena Fraley, Locksmith Apprentice