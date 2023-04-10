Clarence Thomas Secretly Accepted Luxury Trips From Major GOP Donor

A recent ProPublica investigation revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, have gone on several luxury trips involving subsidized travel and stays at properties owned by a GOP megadonor. What do you think?
“Well, he just lost my vote for reelection.”
Michael Deweerth, Unemployed
Watch
Conservatives Explain Why They Support 'National Divorce' Of Red, Blue States
Share
“Hey, I thought taxpayers were supposed to foot the bill, not rich people.”
Todd Hockett, Amateur Symbologist
Advertisement
“I’ll trade him a weekend at my Myrtle Beach timeshare in exchange for legalizing abortion.”
Dena Fraley, Locksmith Apprentice