People say the holidays are about spending time with family and friends, but we all know what it’s really about—food. From best to worst, here is a ranking of the iconic Thanksgiving dishes we all grew up eating.
Dry, Unseasoned Turkey
Shh. If we compliment it enough, we might get out of her “None of you appreciate anything I do, and I guess I’m just a terrible mother” speech this year.
Carving Knife
Once you get past the blade’s tough exterior, you are rewarded with savory and juicy innards.
Thigh Of The Lord
Less adventurous people will always say they like white meat better, but the dark meat from God’s thigh is juicier.
Dunkin’ Donuts Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Wake-Up Wrap
At the low price of two for $5, the wake-up wrap from Dunkin’ is the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
A Copy Of David Baldacci’s Simply Lies
This Thanksgiving, suspense is the main course.
Good Old-Fashioned Slop
Nothing screams “Thanksgiving” like a heaping bowl of Grandma’s famous slop!
Single-Serving Applesauce Cup
Take a spoonful, pass the yum down!
The Cranberries
Used sparingly, their mournful wails about family life and the Troubles can really liven up a dinner.
Just Sniffing Herbs
No time to cook a full meal? Just sniff some classic autumnal herbs for a few hours!
Feathers
Turkey feathers are more traditional, but in recent years, more people have been including feathers from ducks, owls, and even certain types of dogs with their Thanksgiving meals.
Monet’s ‘Bouquet Of Sunflowers’
It’s always a little heartbreaking to dine on iconic works of art, but you can’t deny that oil on canvas pairs well with turkey.
Grandpa
He died six months ago, but the meat on the bones is as fresh as ever.
Single Corn Kernel That Fell Behind The Stove
It will serve as a delectable snack when discovered during the great spring cleaning of 2025.
Kissed Apple Pie
A tart apple pie that’s had every inch of it smooched before serving really hits the spot after dinner.
Skinned Football
The fleshy red meat of a tasty football always hits the spot before you settle down in front of the TV to watch some Thanksgiving bicycle races.
Hot Dog
Celebrating with family is all about enjoying a nice slice of hot dog, just like the Pilgrims did on the first Thanksgiving in 1621.
Jello Salad
The original Wampanoag Native American dish was orange, unlike the more popular modern lime flavor.
Graby
Graby is the holiday wet treat that American eater’s crave.
Shrimp Scampi
While homemade can be good, too, you can’t beat the nostalgic flavor of the one that comes in a can.
Pink Stuff
No Thanksgiving is complete without the mysterious pink gelatinous cubes that inexplicably appear on the table every year despite nobody knowing where they came from.
Bone
Mmmm, when it comes to Thanksgiving bone, gotta serve them extra hard.
Overflowing Ashtray
You can’t leave Grandma’s house without grabbing some butts from her signature dish.
Instant Turkey
While instant mashed potatoes can be a godsend for the busy chef, when it comes to turkey, it’s best to start from scratch.
Sturgeon Caviar
Unfortunately, most families usually cheap out on the good stuff.
Xanax
Family gets much more tolerable around the third serving.