Cleveland Renames Baseball Team ‘Guardians’ After Backlash

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team announced that they will begin using the name the Guardians following the end of the 2021 season, ridding itself of its previous name which many found offensive. What do you think?

“Fingers crossed there’s some racist connotation I’m missing.” Alistair Spencer, Mail Thief

“While stopping short of ending baseball, it still represents significant progress.” Sid Olsen, Cube Molder