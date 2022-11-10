NEW YORK—Ignoring what they apparently dismissed as just an ordinary, unassuming man with his pants around his ankles, dozens of clueless Manhattan commuters walked past the world-famous subway masturbator James Bosley without even realizing who he was, sources reported Wednesday. “It’s amazing anyone could pass by this titan of public onanism without so much as a second glance,” critic Damien Lundy said of the riders on the uptown train who were reportedly too busy staring at their phones to pay much attention to the once-in-a-generation self-pleasuring virtuoso as he exposed himself and plied his craft. “This man is a national treasure—perhaps the greatest American-born masturbator ever to ejaculate in full view on public transit. He’s masturbated on the London Underground, the Paris Métro, and the Berlin U-Bahn. He’s even masturbated for four presidents and the late Queen Elizabeth.” According to reports, Bosley left the train car at 66th Street to perform a masturbation recital for a capacity crowd on the prestigious subway platform of the Lincoln Center station.