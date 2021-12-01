NEW YORK—Saying the former governor would bring a wealth of political knowledge and experience to the position, CNN announced Wednesday that Andrew Cuomo will take over his brother’s hosting duties until a replacement is found. “We’ve always been huge fans of Andrew, and we’re sure he will bring his many years in public service while replacing his brother on Cuomo Prime-Time,” said CNN in a statement, praising the former New York governor’s onscreen charisma and no-nonsense approach to the media as the assets needed to help the show thrive after his brother’s indefinite suspension. “While here, Andrew will be tasked with covering the ongoing investigation into Chris Cuomo. We’re sure his intimate knowledge of the situation will prove to be invaluable.” At press time, CNN revealed that Andrew Cuomo had been placed on indefinite leave due to sexual harassment allegations and his brother would be taking over in his stead.

