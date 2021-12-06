CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after new evidence emerged about his use of media sources to defend his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), of sexual assault as well as a sexual misconduct allegation brought against the anchor. What do you think?

“You should never trust anyon e who cares about their siblings.” Edie Craigg, Grape Peeler

“Good luck finding one of thousands of people who can easily replace him.” Kristofer Pomerantz, Trophy Mounter