CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after new evidence emerged about his use of media sources to defend his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), of sexual assault as well as a sexual misconduct allegation brought against the anchor. What do you think?
“You should never trust anyone who cares about their siblings.”
Edie Craigg, Grape Peeler
Advertisement
“Good luck finding one of thousands of people who can easily replace him.”
Kristofer Pomerantz, Trophy Mounter
“It’s always a fun change of pace to see journalistic ethics upheld.”
Judd Maestas, Executive Plumber