Cocaine Found At White House

The Secret Service confirmed that testing showed an unidentified white substance found in the White House during a routine search is cocaine, with the investigation into how it got there still ongoing. What do you think?
“The fair thing to do now is distribute it equally to all Americans.”
Colton Kemper, Number Deducer
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
“To be fair, cocaine was a prescription medicine when Biden was young.”
Dakota Gilbert, Amateur Clairvoyant
“If it doesn’t send a Black person to jail, does it even count as drugs?”
Miguel Badillo, Cheese Ager